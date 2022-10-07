International

Pink diamond breaks auction record in Hong Kong

In this undated photo released by Sotheby's, The Williamson Pink Star is seen. The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Sotheby's via AP)

HONG KONG (AP) — A pink diamond has been sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond was originally estimated at $21 million. It is the second-largest pink diamond to appear at auction.

The diamond was named after the Williamson diamond, which was presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 1947, and the Pink Star diamond that sold for a record $71.2 million at auction in 2017.

Pink diamonds are among the rarest and most valuable colored diamonds.