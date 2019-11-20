Princess Diana’s velvet gown worn in dance with Travolta up for auction

(CNN) — An iconic piece from Princess Diana’s wardrobe is expected to fetch up to $450,000.

The midnight blue, off-the-shoulder gown will be put up for auction Dec. 9.

Princess Diana wore the dress at a 1985 White House dinner given by President Ronald Reagan. That’s where she memorably hit the dance floor in the gown designed by Victor Edelstein with fellow guest John Travolta.

Just two months before her death, Diana designated the gown to be auctioned off to benefit AIDS and cancer charities.

Diana’s gown by Victor Edelstein is on sale from Kerry Taylor Auctions in London.

We have not one, but three dresses from the wardrobe of Princess Diana included in our 9th December auction, and all are dark blue! ⁠ .⁠ The Princess appears to have favored midnight-blue velvet for evening attire- perhaps, as Prince Charles had once remarked, because the fabric was 'perfect to wear with jewels'?⁠ .⁠ Pictured: Princess Diana attends a choral concert at the Royal Academy of Music, January 1986, wearing a bespoke Katherine Cusack evening gown. The designer confirms that this dress was a one-off made for the Princess of Wales. Harvey Nicholls had made a display of her collection of entirely black velvet dresses along the stairway of the shop in the Autumn of 1986, which the Princess saw and liked. She placed an order for this dress, stipulating it had to be in midnight blue (the only example to be made in this colour), via her friend and Vogue editor Anna Harvey, who requested it be made in a UK size 12. Princess Diana accessorized the gown with a diamond and sapphire choker and earrings, reportedly a 'wedding gift from Saudi Arabia'⁠ .⁠ (Lot 238, estimate £20,000-30,000)⁠ .⁠ #passionforfashion #princessdiana #bluevelvet #vintagecouture #theroyalfamily #fashionhistory

