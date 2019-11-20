Princess Diana’s velvet gown worn in dance with Travolta up for auction

(CNN) — An iconic piece from Princess Diana’s wardrobe is expected to fetch up to $450,000.

The midnight blue, off-the-shoulder gown will be put up for auction Dec. 9.

Princess Diana wore the dress at a 1985 White House dinner given by President Ronald Reagan. That’s where she memorably hit the dance floor in the gown designed by Victor Edelstein with fellow guest John Travolta.

Just two months before her death, Diana designated the gown to be auctioned off to benefit AIDS and cancer charities.

Diana’s gown by Victor Edelstein is on sale from Kerry Taylor Auctions in London.