Rare male pygmy hippo born in a Czech zoo has his first photoshoot

Mikolas, a newborn pygmy hippopotamus calf, appears with its mother, Malaya, at the safari park in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. The male baby hippo was born on Dec. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — A rare male pygmy hippopotamus born in a Czech zoo has debuted his first photoshoot to the delight of spectators.

He is considered a valuable addition to the conservation efforts of the endangered species.

The hippo was named Mikolas and has joined two female and one male pygmy hippos in the Dvur Kralove Zoo located 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Prague. He could be seen exploring his indoor enclosure with his mom Malaya closely watching over.

Pygmy hippos are native to swamps and rainforests in western Africa and only about 2,500 still live in the wild.