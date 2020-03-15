International

Shot 9 times during mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear

by: The Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Temel Atacocugu was shot nine times during last year’s massacre at two New Zealand mosques in which 51 people were killed.

A year after the shooting, he is slowly overcoming his physical and psychological injuries, and has even found himself ready to face a childhood fear: sharks.

Atacocugu no longer needs a wheelchair or cane and is playing soccer again with his buddies.

He’s been seeing a psychologist who’s helping him work through the images and flashbacks that still haunt him. He says his whole life has been turned upside down but he’s spiritually stronger than before.

