Singer Pink stops Australia concert to comfort fan who recently lost mom

Photo of Pink with fan. (Provided Photo/WFLA)

BRISBANE (WFLA/CNN) - Pop star Pink stopped her concert in Australia this week to comfort a grieving teenage fan.

The fan, 14-year-old Leah Murphy, was supposed to attend Pink's show in Brisbane with her mother. Leah's mom was a huge fan of the singer and songwriter, but died in June.

On Monday night, Leah attended the concert and held up signs about her mom. When Pink saw them, she immediately stopped the show and made her way into the crowd to find Leah and give her a hug.

Video obtained by CNN shows the singer comfort the young fan and tell her, "You're going to be okay." The pair then took a selfie together.

Leah's aunt says the interaction lifted the teen's spirits during a difficult time, and says the girl hasn't stopped smiling since the show.