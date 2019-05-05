SKorea says NKorea tested 'new tactical guided weapon

This Saturday, May 4, 2019, photo provided on Sunday, May 5, 2019, by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, equipped with binoculars, observing tests of different weapons systems, in North Korea. North Korean state media on Sunday said leader Kim observed live-fire drills of long-range multiple rocket launchers and unspecified tactical guided weapons, a day after South Korea’s military detected the North launching several unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

This Saturday, May 4, 2019, photo provided on Sunday, May 5, 2019, by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, equipped with binoculars, observing tests of different weapons systems, in North Korea. North Korean state media on Sunday said leader Kim observed live-fire drills of long-range multiple rocket launchers and unspecified tactical guided weapons, a day after South Korea’s military detected the North launching several unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military says North Korea fired a "new tactical guided weapon" during live-fire drills on Saturday, but did not confirm whether it was a ballistic missile.

The statement by Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Sunday came hours after North Korean state media showed leader Kim Jong Un observing drills of long-range multiple rocket launchers and what appeared to be a short-range missile fired from a launch vehicle.

The JCS says the North also fired 240 millimeter- and 300 millimeter-caliber multiple rocket launchers from a site near the eastern coastal town of Wonsan and that various projectiles flew from 70 to 240 kilometers (44 to 149 miles) before splashing into the sea.