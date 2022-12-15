International

Slovak government loses parliamentary no confidence vote

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova makes a national statement during day three of COP26 at SECC on November 2, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. 2021 sees the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. The conference will run from 31 October for two weeks, finishing on 12 November. It was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Adrian Dennis - Pool/Getty Images)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s coalition government has fallen after losing a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

In the country’s 150-seat parliament, 78 lawmakers, two more than 76 needed, voted to oust the three-party minority government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Thursday.

President Zuzana Caputova will have to appoint a new prime minister.

The liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, which requested the vote, withdrew from the coalition government in September.

The party’s leader accused the government of incompetence. President Zuzana Caputova will have to appoint a new prime minister.

Several opposition and coalition parties have indicated they would prefer an early election. A two-thirds parliamentary majority would be needed to hold such an election.