Taco Bell offering free taco to all customers Wednesday in honor of World Series

(WISH) – If you aren’t a fan of baseball but you like lunch, the World Series still might be exciting for you. Taco Bell is giving away one free Doritos Locos Taco to all customers on Wednesday.

The free taco is part of a promotion they announced at the beginning of the series. They said if anyone stole a base in Game 1 or Game 2, the nation would get free tacos.

Taco Bell said you can thank Indians player Francisco Lindor for your free taco Wednesday.

You can get your free taco from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for more information.