UK media say 39 dead in truck came from China

Police escort the truck, that was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, as they move it from an industrial estate in Thurrock, south England, Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019. Police in southeastern England said that 39 people were found dead Wednesday inside a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — British media are reporting that the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck in southeastern England were Chinese citizens.

Britain’s Press Association cited sources in its report Thursday. The BBC, ITV and Sky also cited sources in releasing the same information.

British police on Thursday also raided two sites in Northern Ireland and questioned a truck driver as officers investigate the death of the 38 adults and one teenager. The victims were found Wednesday in a truck container at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, a town 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of London.