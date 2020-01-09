US increasingly believes Iran shot down Ukrainian airline by accident

In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lays flowers at a memorial of the flight crew members of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, at Borispil international airport outside in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people has crashed just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital’s main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(CNN) — The US increasingly believes that Iran mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, according to multiple US officials. The working theory is based on continuing analysis of data from satellites, radar and electronic data collected routinely by US military and intelligence.

The flight was downed following Iranian strikes on US forces in Iraq.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization head, Ali Abedzadeh, said it would not hand the flight data recorders to Boeing or the United States after they were found on Wednesday.