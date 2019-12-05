US: Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to members of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force in a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Khamenei on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, reportedly called on judicial officials to treat those detained in recent nationwide protests with “Islamic mercy” after authorities acknowledged security forces shot and killed demonstrators nationwide. A portrait of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini hangs in background. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior State Department official says Iranian forces may have killed more than 1,000 people in response to recent protests that have swept the country.

Special representative for Iran Brian Hook cited unspecified reports and provided no evidence of the death toll.

Amnesty International recently said more than 200 people were killed in the recent unrest over economic hardship.

Hook told reporters at the State Department on Thursday the U.S. has seen video of one incident in which more than 100 people were shot and killed.