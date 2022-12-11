International

US kills two ISIS officials in helicopter raid in eastern Syria, US Central Command says

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock (13394451f) Undated file photo from ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) or Islamic State group or Daesh (Daech), taken in eastern area, Syria, in 2015 and published by the group on their web pages. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks across Paris that has left at least 132 dead, in what the French president described as "an act of war". In an online statement, the group said it had carried out the shootings and suicide bombings at restaurants, a concert hall and a football stadium that led to a state of national emergency and boosted border controls. File Photos From ISIS Or Daesh, unknown - 15 Nov 2015

(CNN) — The US killed two ISIS officials in a helicopter raid early Sunday morning in eastern Syria, US Central Command said in a statement.

The raid was a unilateral US operation with “extensive planning,” CENTCOM said, and the initial assessment was that no civilians were killed or injured.

One of the officials killed was “Anas,” a regional ISIS leader who was involved in planning operations in eastern Syria.

“The death of these ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East,” said Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino.

The US insisted it was committed to the campaign to defeat ISIS “in partnership with local forces,” even as recent Turkish operations in northern Syria targeting Kurdish forces have put US personnel at risk and have threatened to destabilize the situation in Syria.

Two weeks ago, the US welcomed news of the death of ISIS leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al- Qurayshi. He was not killed in a US operation, unlike the previous leader, Hajji Abdullah, who was killed in a US raid in February.