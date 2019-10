(WISH) — A woman has been banned from a cruise ship line for trying to take a very dangerous selfie.

She is seen here standing on top of the railing of her room’s balcony.

It happened aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas this week as it was headed toward Haiti.

Someone took this picture thinking she was possibly going to jump and alerted the crew.

The woman was identified and removed from the ship when it reached Jamaica.

CNN contributed to this report.