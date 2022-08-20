International

World celebrates the honey bee

(WJLA) — What’s the buzz?

Every third Saturday of August is World Honey Bee Day, the time to celebrate the humble insect that brings you all those wonderful colors in the spring. Of course, flowers aren’t the only joy bees bring your day. Grab a spoonful of sweet honey to help honor world honey bee day!

The nuanced flavors of honey are influenced by whatever plants the honey bees visited to make it. You can use it almost anywhere you would normally use other sweeteners.

Some people also believe using local honey helps control allergies.

If a honey bee happens to land on your food, drink or even on you, just let it go about its business. It will soon move on. Honey bees aren’t quick to sting and won’t do it unless they perceive a threat.

