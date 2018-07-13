Intersection to reopen Friday evening after sinkhole

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Citizens Energy says the sinkhole at Pennsylvania and Ohio streets will be fixed Friday evening.
The intersection will be back open by 8 p.m. Friday, according to a Citizens Energy spokesperson.
Crews have been working to repair the sinkhole since July 4 when a more than 100-year-old sewer line collapsed 15 feet beneath the ground surface.
Citizens Energy released the following statement on the sinkhole repairs:
“Citizens greatly appreciates the patience commuters have shown while we completed this very complicated repair project. We also appreciate the cooperation of the other utilities as we have made the repairs. To help avoid sewer failures such as the one that occurred downtown, we are investing up to $20 million to reline and replace about 15 miles of aging sewers each year,”
– Jeffrey Harrison, President & CEO of Citizens Energy Group.