Intersection to reopen Friday evening after sinkhole

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Citizens Energy says the sinkhole at Pennsylvania and Ohio streets will be fixed Friday evening.

The intersection will be back open by 8 p.m. Friday, according to a Citizens Energy spokesperson.

Crews have been working to repair the sinkhole since July 4 when a more than 100-year-old sewer line collapsed 15 feet beneath the ground surface.

Citizens Energy released the following statement on the sinkhole repairs: