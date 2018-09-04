Investigation underway after infant dies in Boone County

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating after an infant died in Boone County Monday evening.

Units were initially dispatched on a report of an infant’s cardiac arrest just before 10:20 p.m. to an address in the 3900 block of East State Road 47, Lebanon. That’s about a mile west of I-65 and 2 miles east of Thorntown.

Upon arrival, the infant was pronounced unresponsive.

After medics performed CPR, the infant was transported to an area hospital where the baby later died.

Victim information has yet to be released.

The incident remained under investigation on Tuesday.