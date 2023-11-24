Search
Indiana police: Inmate dies inside Henry County Jail

by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead inside her cell Friday morning at the Henry County Jail.

The inmate was identified as Heather Goodman, 40, of Anderson. She was held on Thursday in a medical holding cell with no other inmates and was observed to have laid down in her bed at 9:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Jail staff went to serve her breakfast at 5:05 a.m. the following day when they noticed Goodman was unresponsive.

Goodman was pronounced dead at the scene, with investigators finding no evidence of foul play. Henry County Coroner will be scheduling an autopsy within the coming days.

Goodman’s family has been notified of the ongoing investigation.

