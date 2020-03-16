News

IOC official says no deadline for decision on Olympics

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

SYDNEY (AP) — The leader of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics said there is no May deadline to cancel the games and he remains confident the event will go ahead despite sports coming to a virtual standstill globally amid the coronavirus outbreak.

John Coates, who will have to go into government-mandated self-isolation when he returns to Australia this week from Olympic business in Europe, told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: “It’s all proceeding to start on the 24th of July.”

Dick Pound, a former IOC vice president, said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that the end of May loomed as a possible deadline for the IOC to make a call on the Tokyo Olympics.

But Coates, an IOC vice president and head of the Australian Olympic Committee, told the paper in a telephone interview from Switzerland that the IOC didn’t recognize the deadline and he thought Pound had backed away from it, too.

“It’s never been the IOC’s position. It was Dick’s idea. There is four months to go,” Coates told the newspaper on Monday.

More than 169,000 people have been infected and 6,500 killed in the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms for most, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or people with existing health problems. More than 77,000 people have recovered from it so far, mostly in China where the outbreak started late last year. Though China still has the most infections, a dozen other countries have more than 1,000 cases, mostly in Europe.

Coates was in Europe when the Australian government announced the mandatory two-week self isolation on all people arriving in the country after the weekend.

The latest restrictions, including bans on gatherings of more than 500 people, came in the wake of the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne over the weekend, and the suspension of sporting events and large-scale gatherings in parts of the world affected by the virus outbreak.

That has caused postponements and uncertainty for qualifying in some Olympic sports, although the IOC and Tokyo organizers have consistently said the games will go ahead as scheduled.

“The difficulty for those who have qualified or will qualify is they won’t get any more international competition,” Coates said, adding that some countries may have to base selections on time trials or previous performances.

As for athletes traveling to Japan from affected countries, Coates said some national Olympic committees were already preparing.

“The Chinese are probably the best organized,” he told the SMH. “The Chinese are in various parts of Europe and the last I heard is they’re bringing them all together in a university in Paris where they’ll be fully contained, 600 of them, and they will go straight from confinement there, straight into Japan. They won’t put anyone on a plane who has got coronavirus.

“They’re all basically in serious lockdown.”

The Olympics open on July 24, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25.

Monday’s business headlines

by: Staff Reports /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s parent company will use cosmetics and perfume manufacturing facilities to make free alcohol-based sanitizer amid the global shortage.

The “hydrolacholic gels” will be provided free of charge to French healthcare authorities.

There has been a global shortage of alcohol-based sanitizers amid panic buying and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC, Regal theaters

AMC theaters and Regal Cinemas – two of the country’s largest movie theater chains – have announced “social distancing” measures to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus that has become a pandemic.

AMC is reducing seating capacity at each theater by 50 percent until April 30.

Regal is also reducing its capacity in half in places where local governments are mandating it.

Walmart, Nike

Several businesses are closing and shortening hours due to the coronavirus.

All of Walmart’s more than 4,700 US stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. The company said the shortened hours will help employees restock shelves overnight and clean stores.

Apple is closing all stores outside of China until March 27.

Nike is closing all of its stores in the US.

And hospitals are canceling elective surgeries to make space for a potential flood of coronavirus patients.

Banks

In an emergency move Sunday, the Federal Reserve announced it is dropping its benchmark interest rate to zero and launching a new round of quantitiative easing.

Meanwhile, eight of the nation’s largest banks will suspend stock buyback and paying dividends to shareholders.

The idea is to keep more cash on hand to help with loans to businesses who are struggling due to the coronavirus.

