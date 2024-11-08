iPhone users can now use emojis in texts to Android phones

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King, who talks about an turkey dinners, changes to Roblox’s safety policies, and how iPhone users can now use emojis in texts to Android phones.

FDA issues new warning on weight loss drugs

There’s a new warning from the FDA on GLP-1 drugs including Ozempic and Wegovy.

In general, when a person prepares for a surgery, the guidance is to fast before going under anesthesia.

But for patients on GLP-1 drugs, there may still be gastric juices in the stomach after fasting since the drugs slow down the process of emptying the stomach.

This could cause complications, so the FDA now says patients should tell their doctor if they are taking Ozempic or any of these drugs before undergoing a surgery or other procedure.

Effectiveness of decongestant called into question

The FDA wants to end the use oral phenylephrine — a common ingredient in many popular over-the-counter cold and allergy medications — because it doesn’t actually relieve nasal congestion.

The proposed order is not final yet.

A final order will force pharmacies to clear shelves of hundreds of products containing oral forms of the ingredient, which is found in versions of drugs such as Nyquil, Benadryl, Sudafed and Mucinex.

Roblox makes changes to safety policy

Roblox is making a significant update to its safety policy to protect users under the age of 13.

The popular gaming platform’s new update prevents their access to social hangouts, engaging in experiences that use free-form 2-D user creation, and chats with other players who may use inappropriate language.

Also, kids under 13 will no longer be able to play, search, and discover unrated experiences.

Roblox is also testing an age-verification features that would require a government-issued photo ID

iPhones can now emoji react

Apple users can now text their Android-using friends with emoji reactions!

But, iPhone users have to download the new iOS 18.1 upgrade to do it.

Then, blue-bubble iPhone users can send emoji reactions to green-bubble Android users and the emoji will appear in line with the message bubble instead of appearing as a separate line.

It isn’t clear which side, Google or Apple, made the change, but it’s the little things that make a difference when texting!

Fewer Americans may be cooking a whole Thanksgiving turkey

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and fewer Americans may be cooking a whole turkey.

According to a report from Cobank’s Knowledge Exchange, the inventory of whole turkeys in cold storage was up 4% year-over-year year consumer preferences change.

Cobank says there’s more competition from beef and pork marketers that are also impacting the traditional holiday meal. It’s also possible that traditions are changing and this could be the new norm as turkey demand drops.