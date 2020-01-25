IPS announces move to new bus company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools will transition to a new bus company, the district confirmed Saturday.

Beginning July 1, IPS will use First Student Transportation, in a move the district said will save it $7 million.

IPS currently uses a shared system between Durham School Services and the district, and that will remain in place until June 30, according to IPS.

The district’s transportation department employs 135 people, including bus drivers, bus attendants and some operations staff, who the district said were notified Friday about the changes.

IPS said it plans to work with First Student to recruit and transition all current successful employees to new roles at First Student. The district also said most employees will maintain their current hourly rates or see increases.

First Student will provide an entirely new fleet of buses and will include an app for parents that provides estimated bus arrival times and student tracking, according to IPS.

Statement

“Making the transition to First Student will improve the quality and reliability of transportation for our students and provide increased peace of mind for families. We value our employees and their loyal service and will work cooperatively with First Student to help all successful teammates find a new job within the company.” Indianapolis Public Schools

The district said First Student is the largest school transportation system in the country.