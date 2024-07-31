IPS ‘Back to School Nights’ prepares students for new school year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools has turned many of its schools into one-stop shops this month that enable kids to thrive inside and outside the classroom.

James Russell Lowell Montessori hosted one of the district’s “Back to School Nights” on the eve of the new school year, which starts on Thursday.

Chandrel Downs’ two kids attend Lowell, and despite spending several hundred dollars on supplies she still needed to pick up an extra backpack given out at the event:

“For the twins, it was $400, just alone for clothes, and school supplies and shoes,” she said.

Hensley Law Group donated hundreds of backpacks to the event. Overdose Lifeline had a booth set up to help provide substance abuse counseling, and Edna Martin was on hand to promote its after-school services.

Principal Christine Rembert said immunizations were provided and a voter registration booth was available.

“I think from a family perspective it’s nice to have all the things in one place, as opposed to having to go to a variety of different agencies. Time is very precious, especially for families,” Rembert said.

The event also allowed students and parents to meet teachers, administrators, and fellow students.

“The children spend most of their waking time at school, and we want parents to feel a high level of comfort with us who are at the school,” Rembert said.

Downs had one child who already attends Lowell Montessori and two more have been there since pre-school. Despite that familiarity, she’s glad to meet her kids’ teachers.

“We get to talk to them, and let them know the ins and outs of your kids, get to meet them,” she said.