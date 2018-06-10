IPS offers free summer meals for kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools has announced it will offer free breakfast and lunch at locations across the district this summer.

The Summer Break Meal Program starts Monday and lasts through July 17. Anyone age 18 or younger can eat for free at 28 locations within the district. Adults can buy a meal for $4 or less, according to IPS.

Children do not have to attend an IPS school or live in the district to receive a free meal, according to IPS.

“We are committed to meeting the children most in need of summer meals where they are. We know lack of transportation to some school sites can be a barrier,” said Food Service Director Dena Bond. “Part of combatting food insecurity in our community is by using the mobile facilities of our Bus Stop Café to go into more neighborhoods, when it might not be possible for children to come to us.”

Below find a list of the locations where meals will be served.