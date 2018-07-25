IPS referendum changes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public Schools has made more changes to its plan for a referendum this fall.

The board Tuesday night approved reducing their request to $220 million. This is a change from the original $315 million amount they had originally agreed to ask voters to decide upon in November.

Ahmed Young, the chief of staff for IPS, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday to talk some of those changes.

He also discussed if the currently proposed amount can pass in November and if more schools will have to close and if so, how many.

