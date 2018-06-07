IPS referendum plan outlines school security upgrades by school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools is outlining changes it wants to make to improve school safety in the coming year, but it will only happen if voters pay for it and approve a $52 million referendum in November.

That referendum is one of two that could appear on the ballot. The stakes are high because if approved, your property taxes could be going up. If a referendum fails, major cuts could be on the way for IPS.

It’s been a decade since the last tax increase to support IPS.

The school board Wednesday night approved to put the $52 million capital improvement request on the November ballot. Voters will decide if they want to foot the bill for improvements that focus on security.

For months, IPS has worked and changed its plan to improve school safety and building maintenance during a time where security is front of mind to Indiana parents.

“Making sure that we provide a safe and hospitable environment for all of our students and staff,” said Ahmed Young, the IPS chief of staff, referencing the Noblesville school shooting on May 25.

Proposed improvements include fire safety, locking classrooms from the inside, better outside lighting, and a one-button ability to get ahold of IPS police and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in case of an emergency.

The plan is broken down by school.

It all comes at a cost. If voters approve the proposal in November, property taxpayers could spend from $3 more a year on homes or other property with an assessed value of $10,000 to $200 more per year on property valued at $1 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the projected costs:

Market value of property: $50,000; net assessed value: $10,000; added property tax: $3.32.

Market value of property: $75,000; net assessed value: $16,500; added property tax: $5.48.

Market value of property: $100,000; net assessed value: $32,750; added property tax: $10.87.

Market value of property: $123,500; net assessed value: $48,025; added property tax: $15.94.

Market value of property: $150,000; net assessed value: $65,250; added property tax: $21.66.

Market value of property: $200,000; net assessed value: $97,750; added property tax: $32.45.

Market value of home: $300,000; net assessed value: $162,750; added property tax: $54.03.

Market value of property: $400,000; net assessed value: $227,750; added property tax: $75.61.

Market value of property: $500,000; net assessed value: $292,750; added property tax: $97.19.

Market value of property: $1 million; net assessed value: $617,750; added property tax: $205.09.

Originally, the ask for security improvements and building maintenance was a $200 million referendum. So, that’s a $148 million difference from what will appear on the November ballot.

Ferebee said improvements to athletic facilities and a lot of older buildings that need work will be put on hold and done with resources in the budget upcoming years. The projects will be prioritized based on how vital the fix is. Ferebee has said in the past that deferring building maintenance can be costly.

Separately, the district is carving out details for an operations referendum. That would center on teacher salaries and academic improvements. If approved by the school board, it would also be on the November ballot.

The latest reports indicate it could be north of a half-billion dollars. Since it’s still in the works, there was not a projected impact on taxpayers.

“There are a number of factors that we are balancing,” said Lewis Ferebee, the IPS superintendent.

If a majority of voters select “yes” on either referendum, changes would take effect Jan. 1.

The school district has already prepared about $20 million in cuts for the 2018-2019 school year. Ferebee said some schools that had more money than what’s deemed essential for their students will get less money.

Another $20 million in cuts could be coming if either of the referendums fail, which Ferebee said could freeze teacher salaries and adjust transportation models.