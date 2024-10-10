Irvington Community to host 78th Annual Halloween Festival

The Historic Irvington Halloween Festival returns this year for the 78th year of spooky fun.

The Festival has brought together thousands of residents, neighborhood organizations, Eastside businesses in a fun-filled celebration of heritage and the community for more than seven decades.

The Festival is designed to bring awareness to the community, bring commerce to local businesses and its sponsors and to provide fun for all.

The Irvington Halloween Festival is organized by the Irvington Community Council.

Adam Hampton owns Hampton and Co., he also helps organize the festival each year.

He stopped by the Life.Style.Live! studio to talk about this year’s festival and many of the things you can expect to see and do this year.

The festival starts October 19th, and it all culminates in a street festival on the 26th of October.

Hampton says nearly 60,000 people will take part in the Irvington festivities.