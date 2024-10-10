Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Irvington Community to host 78th Annual Halloween Festival

Irvingtin Haloween Festival

by: Cody Adams
Posted: / Updated:

The Historic Irvington Halloween Festival returns this year for the 78th year of spooky fun.

The Festival has brought together thousands of residents, neighborhood organizations, Eastside businesses in a fun-filled celebration of heritage and the community for more than seven decades.

The Festival is designed to bring awareness to the community, bring commerce to local businesses and its sponsors and to provide fun for all.

The Irvington Halloween Festival is organized by the Irvington Community Council. 

Adam Hampton owns Hampton and Co., he also helps organize the festival each year.

He stopped by the Life.Style.Live! studio to talk about this year’s festival and many of the things you can expect to see and do this year.

The festival starts October 19th, and it all culminates in a street festival on the 26th of October.

Hampton says nearly 60,000 people will take part in the Irvington festivities.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Celtic Thunder returns to Indy...
News /
Indy to welcome 114 schools...
News /
$150,000 Powerball ticket with Power Play sold...
Local News /
Dog killed in garage fire...
Local News /
Indiana National Guard within days...
Weather Stories /
Beech Grove welcomes Swifties with...
Local News /
Health Spotlight | Treating Lewy...
Health Spotlight /
No. 11 Notre Dame returns...
College Football /