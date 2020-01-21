Bottleworks Hotel General Manager Selected

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Wisconsin-based Geronimo Hospitality Group has named Amy Isbell-Williams general manager of the Bottleworks Hotel, which is part of the $300 million Bottleworks District project in downtown Indianapolis. Isbell-Williams previously served as the general manager of the Ironworks Hotel Indy, also operated by Geronimo.

In her new role, Isbell-Williams will oversee the recruitment and onboarding of hotel staff. She will also be responsible for managing employees and guests and ensuring the hotel’s profitability, according to Geronimo.

Isbell-Williams is the recipient of the Certified Hotel Administrator designation, which officials say is the most prestigious certification available to a hotel general manager and hospitality executive.

“I’ve had the opportunity to open several hotels in Indiana, each with their own set of challenges and rewards, and I am beyond excited to take on this new role with Bottleworks Hotel,” Isbell-Williams said. “From check-in to check-out, we are dedicated to providing guests an opportunity to interact and connect with the nostalgia of the historic Mass Ave. property in a unique and innovative way.”

The Bottleworks Hotel will also offer a restaurant and bar. The hotel will be a part of the 12-acre urban Bottleworks District mixed-use development at the former Coca-Cola bottling plant in Indy’s Mass Ave corridor.

“We couldn’t be happier that Amy is leading yet another Geronimo Hospitality Group property,” said Jeff Whiteman, chief operating officer of Geronimo Hospitality Group. “Bottleworks Hotel will change the face of hospitality for downtown, and Amy’s vision, grit and experience with us will be imperative to a successful launch that’s part of the first phase of Bottleworks District.”

The Bottleworks Hotel is slated to open this fall as part of the project’s first phase.