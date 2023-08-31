ISP investigates police shooting at residence that injured Sellersburg woman

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was shot by police Wednesday night at her residence in Sellersburg after neighbors reported sounds of gunfire coming from the home.

At around 10 p.m., neighbors called 911 dispatch reporting that they heard gunshots coming from a residence in the 200 block of Liam Noble Circle. Officers say they arrived a few minutes later and heard gunshots from the back of the home.

Sellersburg City police called for backup as they set up a perimeter around the house.

Officers made contact with the woman, who then closed the garage door on police and refused the commands to put down any weapons and exit the house, according to state police.

Officers say that based on the woman’s actions and speech, they believed she was intoxicated.

After several attempts to persuade the woman to put down any weapons and exit the home, SWAT officers attempted to open a door into the home. The woman then began firing shots through the door at officers.

Police say at least one officer from the SWAT team returned fire and struck the woman. The woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Indiana State Police detectives will provide all information to the Clark County Prosecutor at the end of their investigation for review and possible charges.