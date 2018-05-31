ISP investigating Dearborn County homicide

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a 73-year-old Dearborn County man.

According to ISP, authorities responded to a residence on Highbridge Court in Lawrenceburg at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Monday, May 28 after a deceased individual was discovered.

The victim was later identified as 73-year-old Thomas Biedenharn. At the time, officers did suspect foul play, an autopsy later confirmed the cause of death as homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The homicide remains under investigation.