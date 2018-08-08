ISP investigating Grant County lieutenant detective

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A longtime member of an Indiana’s sheriff’s office is under investigation by Indiana State Police.

Grant County Sheriff Reggie Nevels confirmed that Lt. Detective Shelby Taylor is being investigated by Indiana State Police but did not say why.

Taylor resigned from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after 22 years of service.

Nevels said the resignation came after the start of an internal investigation.

“It is not the policy of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department to discuss personnel matters; therefore at this time no information leading to Lt. Taylor’s resignation will be released,” Nevels said in a release.

No other information has been released.