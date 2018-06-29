ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana State Police is investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting in Muncie.

According to ISP, officers with the Munice Police Department and the Muncie Fire Department responded to a residence in the 3600 block of North Franklin for a domestic situation just after 12:30 a.m Friday.

Police say a female resident told officers a man, 56-year-old Gary Mort, had set the residence on fire and he was still in it.

Crews attempted to entered to residence, but due to the heavy smoke they were unable able to do so.

However, as fire crews and officers were trying to enter the house, they encountered Mort, who was carrying a handgun.

ISP says Mort refused to listen to commands instructing him to put down the weapon. Instead of complying with officers, police say Mort pointed the gun in their direction.

Officers then fired shots at Mort, striking him. He was transported to I.U. Health Ball’s Memorial Hosital with non-life threatening injuries.