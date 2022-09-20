News

ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.

Andrew Lamble, 58, is believed to have side swiped a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road to assist another driver. Lamble did not stop and continued to drive. The driver of the car that was sideswiped followed Lamble for over 50 miles.

ISP officers stopped Lamble in Vanderburgh County where he showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

He was sent to a local hospital due to his level of impairment. Upon being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is being held on bond. He was charged with OWI.