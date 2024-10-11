It’s a girl!: Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife Emma announce birth of daughter

Colts center Ryan Kelly and his wife, Emma, have welcomed baby girl Stella into the world! The couple announced her birth on social media on Oct. 10, 2024. (Provided Photo/Ryan Kelly via X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a girl! Colts center Ryan Kelly and his wife Emma have welcomed their baby girl Stella into the world.

The Kellys announced Stella’s birth through a picture on social media posted Thursday night.

Stella is baby #4 for the Kellys. Ryan and Emma lost their first baby girl, Mary Kate, in December 2021, after Emma experienced complications 19 weeks into her pregnancy. After arriving at a hospital, they learned their daughter’s heart at stopped.

Emma delivered Mary Kate, writing on social media shortly after delivering Mary Kate and being able to hold her was the “biggest blessing out of (the) nightmare.”

Emma posted about Stella, full name Estelle Vivianne Kelly, on Instagram Thursday night. Emma says Stella was “without a doubt,” handpicked by Mary Kate.

The Kellys also have twin boys named Duke and Ford who were born in 2023.