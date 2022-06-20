News

IU grad workers union frustrated with pace of negotiations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition could go back on strike this fall, if the Indiana Board of Trustees doesn’t recognize its union.

Grad workers began picketing this spring, but suspended the strike after the university directed its task force on graduate education to address the union’s concerns.

“These committees have been here for, you know, 5 years and nothing happened, so we have no belief that this time will be different, so we are in our coalition preparing for a full strike,” said Quan Le Thien, a physics major and graduate instructor.

IU says a 14-member working group of on financial support will meet June 22nd, and a second working group addressing health and wellness will form next week.

“I’m encouraged by, and thankful for, the participation of students and faculty from across disciplines and programs. Their leadership will be crucial to the development of lasting solutions to the concerns raised by our SAAs and faculty,” said Indiana University Provost Rahul Shrivastav in a statement posted on IU’s website.

Graduate workers received a 5 percent raise for the 2022-2023 academic school year, but Le Thien said that raise isn’t equitable enough for many of his fellow workers.

“They told me they don’t need this 5 percent raise. They would rather this 5 percent raise go to the lowest income among us, and the provost absolutely doesn’t listen to this.”

In addition, the increase isn’t enough to cover the rising cost of living in Bloomington alongside tuition expenses.

“We don’t get to spend our own wages. IU has these mandatory fees, which I have to pay around 3,000 dollars per year.”

Shrivastav added the university remains committed to working through these issues over the summer.

IU has said in the past it would be prepared for the possible shortage of instructors for classes this fall if grad workers go on strike.