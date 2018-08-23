IU Health breaks ground on cancer center in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — IU Health broke ground Thursday on a new cancer center at its North hospital campus in Carmel.

The board of directors approved funding for what it calls a leading-edge facility in December.

The $55 million center is expected to open in January 2020. Officials said it will have services including radiation oncology, hematology-oncology, a pharmacy, a lab and patient navigation.

It will be named the IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center.

IU Health said in a news release, “Shelly Schwarz, along with her late husband, Joe Schwarz, committed $10 million to the cancer center, the largest single gift to IU Health from a living donor to date. Joe Schwarz passed away in March 2018 after his second battle with cancer. Shelly made the gift to honor Joe’s grateful spirit and recognize the care he received as an IU Health patient.”