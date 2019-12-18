Home/Health, Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/IU Health cancer center opens in Carmel

IU Health cancer center opens in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — IU Health is celebrating the opening of a new facility in Hamilton County. The IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center is located in Carmel. To celebrate the opening of the new facility, IU Health honored its team members who have dealt with cancer treatments. There was a survivor walk from the hospital to the cancer center. The $88 million project will house multiple departments under one roof to make it easier for patients, especially the ones who live on the north side. Jill Dodson, an oncology social worker, said, “So basically it gives folks that live on the north side of Indianapolis or here in Hamilton County a wonderful new facility to come and get their care.” Guests could tour the 88,000-square-foot, two-story building on Meridian Street during the grand opening. Officials say the building is easier to get to than the one downtown and it has easier access to parking.

(Image Provided/IU Health)

