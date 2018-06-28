IU Health doctor talks about fireworks injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With the Fourth of July coming Wednesday, local doctors urged people to be extremely careful with fireworks. 

Doctors say more than 10,000 injuries a year are related to fireworks. Most of them happen around the holiday.

Dr. Joshua Adkinson from Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health often oversees reconstructive surgery of children rushed to the hospital for fireworks injuries. 

Watch the video to hear from the doctor and to learn about the fireworks ordinance in Indianapolis. 

