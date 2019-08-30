IU Northwest to offer Bachelor’s degree in neuroscience

GARY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business Indiana University Northwest has opened registration for its new bachelor’s degree program in neuroscience. Maureen Rutherford, assistant professor of psychology, says IU Northwest is the first university in the region to offer a program in the field.

Officials say students who enroll in the program can expect to learn about researching and understanding scientific information, discussing and writing about neuroscience topics and designing and conducting experiments.

Students can register for a bachelor of science or bachelor of arts degree program depending on their post-graduate career plans.

Both degrees require 68-69 credit hours in psychology, biology, chemistry, as well as general education requirements and electives to meet the 120 credit hours required for a bachelor’s degree.

“Studying neuroscience is critical for advancing our understanding of how the nervous system controls thinking, behavior, and other biological functions,” Rutherford said in a news release. “This knowledge can also help us to understand disease states, like the hundreds of diseases that involve the nervous system.”