BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — For the right price, you could soon own an Indiana University game-day locker.

For the first time, the IU Surplus Stores is auctioning off 13 men’s basketball lockers from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The store will auction off one locker per week starting Nov. 6.

According to the university, the lockers were installed in 2002 following IU’s appearance in the NCAA championship.