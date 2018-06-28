IUPUI reports armed carjacking attempt on campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis are seeking information about the suspect in an armed carjacking attempt on campus.

IUPUI police received a report of an armed robbery around 4:46 p.m. Thursday outside a university service building at 10th and Wilson streets. People were urged to avoid the area.

The incident turned out to be an attempted carjacking, and the victim, a male employee, suffered minor injuries that did not require treatment at a hospital, according to Deputy Chief Bill Abston with IUPUI Police.

Officials with the university described the suspect as a white male about 5-feet-11 with gray hair, no shirt, jogging pants, a tattoo on his left arm and a hospital band.

The suspect had left the scene in an unknown direction of travel, according to IUPUI.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the suspect was not in custody.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re encouraged to call 317-274-7911.