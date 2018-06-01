IV bar opens on Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Intravenous vitamin bars said to help with hangovers and energy are opening across the country, and Indianapolis is no different.

At Vitality IV Bar, which had a soft opening last week on Massachusets Avenue, people come in and get an IV, just like you would at a doctor’s office, but they’re choosing theirs from a customized menu. Fluids and vitamins are pumped into the body intravenously.

“I’ve heard about this before,” said Victoria Ridner, who visited the bar. “I was out in Vegas and heard about it and things and always wanted to try it. I think it’s going to be a great thing. It’s my first time, I’m sure I’ll have another time here.”

Josh Morris also tried the IV bar on Thursday: “Just to kind of feel better in just a different way, rather than drinking water or drinking Gatorade or something. It is something new to try and something different.”

Customers can choose from 13 different fluid and vitamin mixes to choose from, administered by trained nurses and paramedics.

It’s a process the owner says can help give you a boost.

“Your body can only absorb between 15-20 percent of any vitamins you take orally, so that is one of the great benefits of IV infusion. You can get a much higher dose of those vitamins right into your blood stream,” said Brandon Coryell, co-owner of Vitality IV Bar.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 10 percent of Americans are not getting all of the vitamins they need.

While the IV boost may help you feel better, the owner says it’s not a long-term fix.

“We don’t cure anything, and we’re not a treatment of any sort. Any type of ailment you have, we definitely want you to consult your physician first,” said Coryell.

A session can cost anywhere from $110-260 at Vitality IV Bar in Indianapolis. Coryell said some insurance providers may cover it.