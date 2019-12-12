Ivy Tech gives vacant building to Muncie Schools

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — As Ivy Tech continues its $43 million building project, the school has decided a vacant building in Muncie would be best used by Muncie schools. The South Instructional Building on Cowan Road is now the property of the school system, but an agreement is in place if the system no longer utilizes the building, it will revert back to Ivy Tech.

“We are pleased to be in a position to support Muncie Community Schools with this gift,” said Sue Ellspermann, President, Ivy Tech Community College. “When Ivy Tech started reorganizing a regional campus structure to a local community structure, we knew it would be impactful to local communities. Allowing the Muncie Community Schools to repurpose this building to improve education and career outcomes of their students aligns perfectly with our mission and the needs of the community and employers.”

Ivy Tech bought the Cowan Road building in the Muncie Industrial Center in 1973, and it previously housed a telephone company. The over 61,000 square foot building has an updated roof, HVAC system and windows. Muncie Schools School Board President Jim Williams says the building will allow them to offer more space for the Muncie Area Career Center and to allow for more students to access Ivy Tech’s labs for dual credit and noncredit workforce certificates.