Ivy Tech offers cyber security training in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Ivy Tech Community College is bringing its cyber security program to Lawrence County. Starting in March, the college will offer certification training at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center in downtown Bedford.

Ivy Tech Bloomington partnered with the city of Bedford, StoneGate and Radius Indiana to open the cyber security training lab to the StoneGate downtown location.

Ivy Tech’s cyber security training will be offered in 8-week courses during the day, 8-week evening courses and one-week bootcamps.

The first cyber security bootcamp will kick off March 8, and aims to prepare participants to earn their CompTIA Security+ certification, an entry-level workforce credential for some cyber security positions. Students who successfully pass CompTIA Security+ can earn four Ivy Tech college credits to apply toward earning a credential.

Participants who have not already earned a college degree could be eligible to earn a tuition-free Ivy Tech certification in cyber security, paid for by the Workforce Ready Grant through Next Level Jobs Indiana.

“We are pleased that Ivy Tech and Bedford are such reliable and effective partners in this initiative to meet the labor needs of local businesses and governments, Crane and its many contractors have a focus on the field of cyber security, and regional employment in this field will continue to grow. Ivy Tech’s cyber security lab is a big part of the pipeline that will supply the labor force our region needs,” said Jeff Quyle, president and chief executive officer of Radius Indiana.