Ivy Tech to give away free trees in Hamilton County

Sand Martin Wood has been planted with a broad mix of native trees over 6 hectares.(Photo by Ashley Cooper/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus will give away free tree saplings as part of its 10th annual Ivy Tech Days of Service Tree Giveaway.

Two hundred saplings native to Indiana will be available on first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday outside of the campus’s main entrance, Door 1.

The giveaway is in partnership with the Carmel Clean-Up Crew, a group of volunteers that works to beautify Carmel by picking up trash and planting trees.