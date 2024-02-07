Jackson County arrests man for rape, sex trafficking 15-year-old boy

Bradley Moore, 45. Moore was arrested after he admitted to Jackson County authorities to sexually assaulting and trafficking a 15-year-old boy from Seymour, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Jackson County jail)

FREETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Jackson County man was arrested Monday after police say he admitted to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest announcement Wednesday.

Jackson County deputies around 8:48 p.m. Sunday received a report of a sexual assault occurring in Freetown on Sunday morning.

Their initial investigation determined that the Seymour teen had been sexually assaulted by 45-year-old Bradley Moore.

Detectives also learned that Moore had requested and paid for a sexually explicit picture of the boy on the day before the assault took place. During an interview with Moore, police say Moore admitted to assaulting the teen. He was then taken into custody.

Moore was being held at the Jackson County jail without bond.

Online jail records show he was facing charges of rape, child solicitation, sexual misconduct with a minor, and sexual battery.

A court date has not been set yet.

Freetown is a town with a population of less than 400, a 20-minute drive west of Seymour.