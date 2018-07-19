Jail visitor arrested for attempting to traffic marijuana, methamphetamine

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A woman visiting the Putnamville Correctional Facility was arrested, on July 17, for attempting to hand off a package, later determined to contain marijuana, Suboxone and methamphetamine.

According to the Putnamville Correctional Facility, 25-year-old Keysha Andrews was witnessed attempting to hand off the package to an offender in the visiting room.

The facility says that prior to Andrews’ next visit, they learned she would be attempting to deliver such a package.

Andrews was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

She faces preliminary charges for trafficking with an inmate, dealing a schedule III controlled substance, dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in marijuana.