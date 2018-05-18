James Davison crashes in Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Australian driver James Davison crashed Friday during practice for the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Davison made contact with the wall in Turn 2 about 2:30 p.m., said 24-Hour News 8’s Anthony Calhoun. Davison got out of the car on his own.

The crash occurred during Fast Friday, the final practice before qualifications, which will run from 11 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Pole Day, to select the first nine races of the 33-car field, will be from 2:45 to 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

After the crash, he said he had knee pain but doctors at the speedway had cleared him to drive. Jamison said he was unsure if the car would run Saturday.

Davison and three other cars crashed in Turn 1 during the running of the 2017 Indianapolis 500. He was Sebastian Bourdais’ replacement in the 2017 race and finished 20th.

Davison, who lives in San Francisco, made his IndyCar Series debut in 2013 at Mid-Ohio and his Indianapolis 500 debut in 2014, according to an IndyCar biography. His grandfather, Lex Davison, won the Australian Grand Prix four times, while his father, Jon, raced Formula 5000, and his cousins, Alex and Will, race V8 Supercars.