Jason Seaman, Ella Whistler to serve as grand marshals of Noblesville parade

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The teacher and student who were wounded in a May 25 school shooting in Noblesville will serve as grand marshals for the city’s Fourth of July parade Wednesday.

Noblesville Mayor John Ditslear announced over the weekend that Ella Whistler, a Noblesville West Middle School student who was shot during the shooting and seventh-grade science teacher Jason Seaman, who students say tackled the shooter and was shot, would serve as the grand marshals at this year’s parade.

“It’s a great reflection that the community wants Ella and me as grand marshals and that we are both physically able to participate,” Seaman said in a release from the city.

“Noblesville continues to pull together to show we are one unified community.”

“It is an honor to be asked to be grand marshal for the Fourth of July,” Whistler said, according to the city. “It’s very thoughtful and I’m honored to do it with Mr. Seaman.

The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. near 16th Street and Harrison Street.

“On May 25, the Noblesville community was rocked at our foundation. Jason and Ella’s words and actions have assisted many dealing with the tragic event. As grand marshals, the community has the opportunity to show our love and support for them and everyone impacted as we continue to cope with the actions of that day,” said Noblesville Mayor John Ditslear. “The Seaman and Whistler families are humble and private people so we appreciate them accepting this role and leading our Fourth of July celebration.”

The parade also will include a school nurse, Megan Schlueter, and the school’s resource officer, Officer Michael Steffen with Noblesville Police, as guests of honor.

All students, parents, teachers and staff are invited to walk in the end of the parade. If you’d like to join that group, city officials ask that you meet by 4 p.m. at the parking lot between the 17th street entrance of the Noblesville Boys & Girls Club and Ivy Tech. People included in this group do not need to register for the parade. Participants in the parade cannot join or leave the parade during its procession as a matter of safety, according to the city. Parents, students and staff are advised to meet back at the same parking lot following the parade.