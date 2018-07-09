Jason Seaman named ‘honorary chairperson’ for 24th Indiana Derby

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – One Indiana teacher is getting recognized for his heroic efforts.

Noblesbville teacher Jason Seaman will serve as an honorary chairperson for the Indiana Derby on Saturday, July 14. It’s the 24th running of the event.

As part of the announcement, Indiana Grand will donate $15,000 to charities of Seaman’s choosing. As a result, both The Indiana Children’s Wish Fund and Agape Unbridled Hop Therapeutic Riding Resources will receive a monetary donation.

“I am very humbled to be the honorary chairperson for the 2018 Indiana Derby. Indiana Grand is being extremely generous by donating to the Indiana Children’s Wish Fund which allows children of Indiana who face terminal or life-threatening health conditions to fulfill a dream and to Agape Unbridled Hope Therapeutic Riding Resources which helps individuals who face specific challenges through teaching them horseback riding skills,” said Seaman. “I would like to personally thank Indiana Grand for their hospitality and humanity.”

The 29-year-old former college football player was shot three times on May 25 as he tackled the shooter inside his classroom at Noblesville West Middle School.