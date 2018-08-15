Jeff Miller’s constituents frustrated by plea deal with no jail time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former constituents of Jeff Miller say they’re frustrated that Miller, who resigned from the City County Council Wednesday, will not serve any more time in jail after entering a plea deal.

Prosecutors initially charged Miller with three counts child molesting late last year. Those charges are dropped after Miller agreed to plead guilty to four counts of battery of persons younger than 14.

The former councilor, who represented part of downtown, Fountain Square and Fletcher place, will not have to register as a sex offender.

“He should be in jail. He should be under the jail,” longtime Fletcher Place resident Harry Walker said. “I can’t believe he is not even going to be charged as a child molester.”

A charging document filed late last year states a 10-year-old friend of Miller’s son told detectives she was at Miller’s home when Miller massaged her upper legs, “where her legs meet her groin.”

The document states another girl told her mom Miller gave her a piggyback ride and Miller “grabbed her butt.”

Miller was sentenced to four years of probation but, because of time served, he’ll be on probation for about 458 days.

Sam Swonder, who lives down the street from Miller, said he’s relieved he’s resigning.

“There’s no reason for him to keep working on the council and bring more negative press to Indianapolis or to the council and our area in particular,” Swonder said.

Miller released a statement Wednesday saying in part, “I feel this plea, offered by the special prosecutor, is fair and just. My actions, while unintentional, were unwelcomed. I am terribly sorry for the impact this has had directly on those involved and indirectly on the community as a whole.”

He did not answer his door when a News 8 reporter knocked and he declined our requests for an interview.

Marion County prosecutors initially charged Miller and Hamilton County Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham was named special prosecutor in the case.

News 8 reached out to Buckingham’s office to ask why they agreed to the deal and they have not responded to our message.

Council President Vop Osili released a statement saying Miller will be remembered for his “tireless advocacy for his constituents, and the true passion he brought to serving Indianapolis.”

But that’s not how Walker sees it.

“It’s just unbelievable that somebody could abuse children and, because of their place in the city council, they don’t have to do any jail time whatsoever,” Walker said.