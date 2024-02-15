Jennifer Lopez bringing ‘This Is Me… Now the Tour’ to Indy

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer Lopez, one of the world’s most influential entertainers with a career spanning four decades, is bringing her highly anticipated tour to the Circle City.

The announcement came on Thursday, which highlighted her triumphant comeback to the touring stage with “This Is Me…Now The Tour,” following a five-year break after the success of her 2019 tour that grossed over $50 million and sold out venues across the county, per the release.

The 30+ city tour will include a stop in downtown Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, July 27.

Lopez will be performing songs from her list of chart-breaking hits such as “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “I’m Real,” “Let’s Get Loud,” “Jenny from the Block,” “On The Floor, ” along with new songs from her album.

Tickets will become available, starting with a JLo Fan Club presale on Tuesday at 9 a.m. General sales will begin on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.